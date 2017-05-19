Investigators: man tried to film woman in restroom at Riverwood Publix

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is releasing photos of a man accused of trying to film a woman in a public restroom. The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Riverwood Publix at Washington Road and William Few Parkway.

A woman tells investigators that she noticed an iPhone being held underneath the stall partition. She says the camera was pointed in her direction. The woman claims she confronted a man inside the other stall.

That’s when he ran out of the restroom and the store. She tried to follow him, but lost him in the parking lot.

If you can help identify the man in these photos, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

