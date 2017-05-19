Investigators: man tried to film woman in restroom at Riverwood Publix

Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17More >>
The James Brown Family Historical Tour will take visitors around important sites throughout Augusta.
On Saturday, May 20th, May Fest 2017 will kick off. The event features a live concert with gospel, R&B and hip-hop.
Grovetown will host their Spring Fling this Saturday, May 20th at Liberty Park.
The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.
