Search for armed robber in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down an armed robber who held up the Holiday Market on Windsor Spring Road. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th.

The store was still open for business, but the gunman did not have to step inside. Investigators say the masked man used a handgun to tap on the business window. He demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk handed over the cash, the robber ran away.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.