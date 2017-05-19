More than 100 Vietnam veterans to receive honors in Evans

The state of Georgia is showing its appreciation to our local Vietnam Veterans this weekend.

More than 100 veterans from the area will receive a long-overdue thank you in Evans Saturday.

Nearly 18,000 certificates of appreciation have been issued to Georgia's 200,000 remaining Vietnam veterans since 2015.

About 100 more veterans from the Augusta area will be receive commemorative pins and certificates personalized with each individual's name, service branch and years of service.

American boots were on the ground in Vietnam to prevent the spread of Communism.

Many were disrespected and unappreciated when returning from the war during an era of protest and uncertainty.

Governor Nathan Deal and the Department of Veterans Service have made it a priority to recognize as many of the state's remaining Vietnam veterans.

Lucy Laney High School's Army JROTC student cadets are scheduled to lead the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the national anthem.

The ceremony is at 2pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church's location off North Belair Road in Evans.

It is across the street from Evans Towne Center Park.

