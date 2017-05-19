Temporary road closures for Thunder Over Evans

This year, two temporary lane closures are coming along with Thunder Over Evans. The roadway that stretches from Evans Town Center Blvd to the back of the Evans Plaza Shopping Center will close Saturday morning at 11 am and remain closed until 11:30 pm.

Also closed at the same time is Evans Town Center Blvd from the rear entrance Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive.



The place where you'd normally park is now under construction for the new Plaza. Drivers will now directed to park at the government complex buildings across the street.