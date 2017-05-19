UPDATE: 1 in custody in downtown Augusta stabbing

The intersection of 8th and Broad Streets has reopened to drivers.More >>
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate who fled while on work duty.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate. At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 18, staff at the Jefferson County Jail discovered that Jacob Hollis Wilson had used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence and escape.
If it isn't evident by the cannons, spiked iron fences and gun holes in the brick walls, the very place students attend class at Augusta University was also a military stronghold throughout the Civil War. If you are telling the history of Augusta, it cannot be understated how the Augusta Arsenal started a butterfly effect to our city's history.
