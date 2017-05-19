UPDATE: 1 in custody in downtown Augusta stabbing

The Richmond County Sheriff's office has identified a suspect arrested in an overnight stabbing in downtown Augusta. Warren Hills, 31, is charged with aggravated assault. The sheriff's office says the stabbing happened at Joe's Underground Nightclub, near the intersection of 8th and Broad Streets.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. The victim's injuries are serious. He is being treated at the hospital.

FOX 54 News Now will continue to update this story as new details become available.

