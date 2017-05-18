Inmate escapes Jefferson Co. jail

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate who fled while on work duty.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate. At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 18, staff at the Jefferson County Jail discovered that Jacob Hollis Wilson had used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence and escape.
If it isn't evident by the cannons, spiked iron fences and gun holes in the brick walls, the very place students attend class at Augusta University was also a military stronghold throughout the Civil War. If you are telling the history of Augusta, it cannot be understated how the Augusta Arsenal started a butterfly effect to our city's history.
An Aiken man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child in the back seat. According to Captain Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a man was seen stealing a Jeep Patriot from the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of East Pine Log Road and Banks Mill Road.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say robbed an Augusta Game Stop. On Thursday, May 18, the man pictured in this article allegedly robbed the Game Stop on Deans Bridge Road at gunpoint.
