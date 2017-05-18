Inmate escapes Jefferson Co. jail - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Inmate escapes Jefferson Co. jail

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Jacob Hollis Wilson (source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Jacob Hollis Wilson (source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 18, staff at the Jefferson County Jail discovered that Jacob Hollis Wilson had used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence and escape. Wilson was a minimum security inmate and trustee awaiting trial on drug and weapon charges. He was last seen working at around 3:45 p.m.

Wilson is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a set of khaki-colored coveralls with white, gray and blue tennis shoes.

If you see Wilson, do not approach him. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

