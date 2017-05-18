Inmate escapes Jefferson Co. jail

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 18, staff at the Jefferson County Jail discovered that Jacob Hollis Wilson had used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence and escape. Wilson was a minimum security inmate and trustee awaiting trial on drug and weapon charges. He was last seen working at around 3:45 p.m.

Wilson is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a set of khaki-colored coveralls with white, gray and blue tennis shoes.

If you see Wilson, do not approach him. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

