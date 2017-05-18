Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate who fled while on work duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jacob Hollis Wilson used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence to escape just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Wilson was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on video at the jail while doing his work.

Wilson is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored coveralls with white, gray and blue tennis shoes.

Wilson was a minimum-security inmate and was a trustee that worked in and around the inside perimeter of the jail.

He was awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges.

If you see Wilson, call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

