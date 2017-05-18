Investigators searching for man who stole car, child from Aiken gas station

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a gas station parking lot with a child in the back seat.

According to Captain Gallam with the sheriff's office, the vehicle was left running in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of East Pine Log Road and Banks Mill Road. Not far down the road, the suspect realized that a five-year-old child was in the back seat and quickly abandoned the vehicle with the child still inside. Investigators have recovered the child and vehicle.

A bloodhound team is tracking the suspect.

FOX 54 has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

