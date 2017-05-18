Aiken man accused of stealing car with child inside arrested

An Aiken man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child in the back seat.

According to Captain Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a man was seen stealing a Jeep Patriot from the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of East Pine Log Road and Banks Mill Road. This happened at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, May 18. There was a five-year-old child in the back seat. The Jeep and the unharmed child were recovered at the intersection of Bank Mill Road and Woodhaven Drive.

Deputies, Aiken Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Bloodhound team began searching the area for the suspect. Witnesses and the search led investigators to the 500 block of Wildhaven Drive, where they located forty-seven-year-old Joseph Bryan Johnson. He was taken into custody.

