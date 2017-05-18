Aiken man accused of stealing car with child inside arrested

An Aiken man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child in the back seat. According to Captain Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a man was seen stealing a Jeep Patriot from the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of East Pine Log Road and Banks Mill Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say robbed an Augusta Game Stop. On Thursday, May 18, the man pictured in this article allegedly robbed the Game Stop on Deans Bridge Road at gunpoint.More >>
The woman killed in Wednesday's deadly crash on I-20 near mile marker 188 in Columbia County has been identified as sixty-three-year-old Victoria Reeder Hall of Monroe, North Carolina.More >>
Spring Board is a two night event put on by Westobou.More >>
Coffee with a Cop is all about giving officers and the public a chance to chat and become more personable with each other. Thursday's event starts at 9am inside Krispy Kreme off of Whiskey Road in Aiken.More >>
