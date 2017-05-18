Investigators searching for Deans Bridge Rd. Game Stop armed robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say robbed an Augusta Game Stop.

On Thursday, May 18, the man pictured in this article allegedly robbed the Game Stop on Deans Bridge Road at gunpoint. He was reportedly armed with a black revolver and was last seen running towards Kipling Drive. He may reside in or frequent the Georgetown subdivision.

The suspect is a man in his mid-twenties, between 5 feet six inches and six feet tall and between 160 and 170 lbs. If you have any information regarding the suspect or this crime, please contact Investigator Daniel Madden or any on-duty Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

