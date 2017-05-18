Westobou hosts second annual Spring Board - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Westobou hosts second annual Spring Board

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Spring Board is a two night event put on by Westobou.

The event features outdoor movies, a corn hole tournament, live art and a pop-up skate park.

Spring Board will be at the Augusta Common starting at 5 p.m on Friday and 10 a.m on Saturday.

