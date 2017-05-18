Westobou hosts second annual Spring Board

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near the Mom and Pops on Broad Street. Around 9:30 on Wednesday night, deputies responded to help a man who was hit by gunfire. Investigators say the 28-year-old victim was hit in the upper arm and is expected to be OK. His truck was hit multiple times. He is reportedly telling authorities that the shots were definitely not meant for him. At least three other cars and one home were also hit by gunfire. The sherif...