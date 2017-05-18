Westobou hosts second annual Spring Board

Spring Board is a two night event put on by Westobou.
The event features outdoor movies, a corn hole tournament, live art and a pop-up skate park.
Spring Board will be at the Augusta Common starting at 5 p.m on Friday and 10 a.m on Saturday.
Alissa Holmes has your Weekend Blitz for 5/15/17-5/21/17
Spring Board is a two night event put on by Westobou.
Coffee with a Cop is all about giving officers and the public a chance to chat and become more personable with each other. Thursday's event starts at 9am inside Krispy Kreme off of Whiskey Road in Aiken.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the Mom and Pops on Broad Street. Around 9:30 on Wednesday night, deputies responded to help a man who was hit by gunfire. Investigators say the 28-year-old victim was hit in the upper arm and is expected to be OK. His truck was hit multiple times. He is reportedly telling authorities that the shots were definitely not meant for him. At least three other cars and one home were also hit by gunfire.
Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.
