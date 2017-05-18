Coffee with a Cop sees law enforcement interact with public in a more casual way

The program allow officers and the public to mingle.; WFXG.

Coffee with a Cop is all about giving officers and the public a chance to chat and become more personable with each other.

Thursday's event started at 9am inside Krispy Kreme off of Whiskey Road in Aiken.

It's a national program that has made its way to all 50 states.

More than 2,000 law enforcement agencies participate.

Coffee with a Cop has even expanded beyond our country's borders--agencies in Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa host the program.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety runs a few of these each year, hoping that people walk away with a different perception of law enforcement.

Captain David Turno of ADPS was one of the architects of bringing the program to Aiken after he read about it in a law enforcement magazine back in 2013.

The next Coffee with a Cop in Aiken will be held in July.

