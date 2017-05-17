The Richmond County Board of Education approves to reassign stud - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

The Richmond County Board of Education approves to reassign students at Sego Middle School and Wheeless Road Elementary

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County School Board voted to reassign students who attend Sego Middle and Wheeless Road Elementary.

While the new schools are being built, their students will attend another school. This decision coming after parents were allowed to give their input during four public meetings.

"The only difference that you will see is that your child is in a different environment." says Venus Cain, a member of the Richmond County Board of Education.

Students have already been reassigned for the next school year.

