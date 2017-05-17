The Richmond County Board of Education approves to reassign students at Sego Middle School and Wheeless Road Elementary

Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
The Richmond County School Board voted to reassign students who attend Sego Middle and Wheeless Road Elementary.More >>
Every Fall there's usually plenty of tips to winterize your car. Mike Nichols owns Nichols Auto Services on Washington Rd. and says cars are in and out of his shop all year round.More >>
For high school students, it's not uncommon to work in a fast food restaurant or a mall. But one Burke County Senior decided to work in construction. He was looking for skills that would last a lifetime.More >>
Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.More >>
