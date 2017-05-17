High 5 4 Kids: Christopher Etteh

The driver killed Monday afternoon when his truck crashed into a home on Old Belair Lane has been identified. Fifty-six-year-old Robert David Rinker was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m. at the scene.

The full report on the investigation into Tucker's resignation has now been released to the public. Tucker claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment but the board of commissioners disagrees. FOX 54's John Domol gives us a look at the results of the investigation.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly accident on I-20 in Columbia County. The sheriff's office tells FOX 54 three cars are involved. The accident happened near a weigh station close to exit 188. Lanes are blocked in both directions.

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

For high school students, it's not uncommon to work in a fast food restaurant or a mall. But one Burke County Senior decided to work in construction. He was looking for skills that would last a lifetime.

Brick by brick, Christopher Etteh lays the foundation of a home he's been helping build for months. It's uncommon for an eighteen-year-old Valedictorian to be working at a construction site. "I realized this will give me out of my comfort zone and that's where growth happens you can't get any better doing the same thing over and over again you have to try something new every now and again"

But Etteh wouldn't have it any other way. This Burke County senior finished his high school requirements a semester early. But instead of working in the mall or fast food, he wanted to get his hands dirty. "I'm not used to having to put so much effort into things honestly. It's totally new to actually try and be able to get better at something and I needed that struggle"

He says the skills he's learning now will give him an upper hand in the future. "I do have weaknesses and I needed to grow there's always room for growth and you have to strive to do better each and every day. Like I said in the classroom I'm doing pretty well already but outside of that I didn't have any of those practical skills"

The toughest adjustment for him was installing sheet rock. But after time and encouragement from his co-workers and family, he's as diligent as any other worker. He says after becoming a doctor or chemical engineer, he'll be giving back to his community first. "The Community has given so much to me the fact that I'm here right now on this job. This was an opportunity given it to me, there's no reason for me to be out here this is a gift"

Christopher will be attending Claflin University on a full scholarship this fall and plans on majoring in chemistry.

