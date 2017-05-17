Aiken opens cooling centers to help beat the heat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken opens cooling centers to help beat the heat

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The City of Aiken has opened cooling centers to help residents beat the heat, if only for a little while.

Below, you'll find a list of the city's cooling centers and their hours of operation:

  • H.O. Weeks Activities Center
    1700 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803
    Open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
     
  • Citizens Park II
    651 Old Airport Road, Aiken, SC 29803
    Open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
    closed Saturday & Sunday
     
  • Smith-Hazel Recreation Center
    400 Kershaw St NE, Aiken 29801
    Open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

