Mulls man sentenced on heroin, gun charges

A Mullins man has been sentenced in federal court on drug and gun charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Peter Allen Murphy was sentenced in a federal court in Florence Wednesday. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Back in 2015 the Marion County Drug Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating illegal drug complaints against Murphy. Agents made several purchases of drugs from him and on one occasion purchased heroin and a firearm. Murphy is a convicted felon and prohibited from possession the firearm he sold.

