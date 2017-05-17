UPDATE: Victim in deadly Columbia Co. I-20 crash identified

UPDATE: The woman killed in Wednesday's deadly crash on I-20 near mile marker 188 in Columbia County has been identified as sixty-three-year-old Victoria Reeder Hall of Monroe, North Carolina. She and her husband were on their way to Alabama for a wedding. The Columbia County Coroner's Office lists her cause of death as blunt force trauma.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly accident on I-20 in Columbia County.

The sheriff's office tells FOX 54 three cars are involved. The accident happened near a weigh station close to exit 188. The Columbia County Coroner has been called to the scene.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.