TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews on scene of deadly I-20 accident near MM 180 in Columbia Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly accident on I-20 in Columbia County.

The sheriff's office tells FOX 54 three cars are involved. The accident happened near a weigh station close to exit 188. Lanes are blocked in both directions. The Columbia County Coroner has been called to the scene.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way and we will update as more information becomes available.

