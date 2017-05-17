Groundbreaking date set for new North Augusta ballpark

The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for their new ballpark, a park of the much-contested Project Jackson, will take place Thursday, May 25 at noon. The groundbreaking ceremony will be at the park's construction site: Riverside Village at Hammonds Ferry.

“This day has been years in the making and a special milestone to commemorate a new era of Professional Baseball and Entertainment in the CSRA. Although theoretically, we have passed the point where we are beginning construction, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to hold this ‘official’ ceremony and share this momentous day with everyone in the community,” says President & Partner of the Augusta GreenJackets Jeff Eiseman.

Riverside Village at Hammonds Ferry will feature the state of the art home of the Augusta GreenJackets, a Crowne Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, Apartment living, Senior Living, Retail, Restaurants, Class “A” Office Space and more all in a live, work, play environment.

