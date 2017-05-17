Aiken man arrested for arson, suspected of setting 4 fires in Crosland Park

The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies.More >>
The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.More >>
Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.More >>
Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.More >>
The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.More >>
The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.More >>