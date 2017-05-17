Aiken man arrested for arson, suspected of setting 4 fires in Crosland Park

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.

Shortly before midnight on April 18, 2017, crews were called to 1216 George Street for a structure fire. An investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set outside the home, near the back door. A similar fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on May 1. This time, the home was a total loss. At around 9:00 a.m. on May 9, a grill cover was intentionally set on fire near the back door of 106 Brentwod Place. The fire burned itself out before crews arrived. The latest fire, once again set near the back door, was called in at around 2:31 a.m. on May 16 at 655 Aldrich Street. The home was a total loss.

