Aiken man arrested for arson, suspected of setting 4 fires in Cr - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken man arrested for arson, suspected of setting 4 fires in Crosland Park

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jesse Green (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Jesse Green (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.

Shortly before midnight on April 18, 2017, crews were called to 1216 George Street for a structure fire. An investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set outside the home, near the back door. A similar fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on May 1. This time, the home was a total loss. At around 9:00 a.m. on May 9, a grill cover was intentionally set on fire near the back door of 106 Brentwod Place. The fire burned itself out before crews arrived. The latest fire, once again set near the back door, was called in at around 2:31 a.m. on May 16 at 655 Aldrich Street. The home was a total loss.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • V.A Hospital 'Walk and Roll' collects donations for homeless veterans

    V.A Hospital 'Walk and Roll' collects donations for homeless veterans

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:04:30 GMT

    The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies.

    More >>

    The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies.

    More >>

  • Aiken man arrested for arson, suspected of setting 4 fires in Crosland Park

    Aiken man arrested for arson, suspected of setting 4 fires in Crosland Park

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-17 17:59:32 GMT
    Jesse Green (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Jesse Green (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.

    More >>

  • Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:27:45 GMT
    Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXGShooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly