V.A Hospital 'Walk and Roll' collects donations for homeless veterans

The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning.

The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies.

"Many of our veterans we are able to find a place for them to stay until they are able to get on their feet. But those supplies that we use every day we take for granted and keeping those replenished for them is quite a big challenge," said Sheri Loflin.

The donations from today will be used for the hospitals big event in October that will move Veterans from homeless to housed in one day.

If anyone still wants to donate after today, you can bring donations to the voluntary services office at the downtown or uptown division.

