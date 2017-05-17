Thunder Over Evans 2017 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Thunder Over Evans 2017

EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20 at 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band. There will also be a lumberjack and motocross show, kickboxing, historic exhibits and military displays. Other events include a skydive drop-in, a aircraft flyover, and a kid zone for the kids.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. Admission is free.

