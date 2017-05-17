Thunder Over Evans 2017

For high school students, it's not uncommon to work in a fast food restaurant or a mall. But one Burke County Senior decided to work in construction. He was looking for skills that would last a lifetime.More >>
Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly accident on I-20 in Columbia County. The sheriff's office tells FOX 54 three cars are involved. The accident happened near a weigh station close to exit 188. Lanes are blocked in both directions.More >>
The City of Aiken has opened cooling centers to help residents beat the heat, if only for a little while. In this story, you'll find a list of the city's cooling centers and their hours of operation.More >>
The full report on the investigation into Tucker's resignation has now been released to the public. Tucker claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment but the board of commissioners disagrees. FOX 54's John Domol gives us a look at the results of the investigation.More >>
