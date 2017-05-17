Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.More >>
The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.More >>
Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night.More >>
