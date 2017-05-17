Thunder Over Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Thunder Over Evans

Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band. There will also be a lumberjack and motocross show, kickboxing, historic exhibits and military displays. Other events include a skydive drop-in, a aircraft flyover, and a kid zone for the kids.

The event will begin at 11:00 A.M. and end at 10:00 P.M.  Admission is free.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:27:45 GMT
    Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXGShooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Thunder Over Evans

    Thunder Over Evans

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:04 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:04:11 GMT

    Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.

    More >>

    Thunder Over Evans will be held Saturday, May 20th on 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd. It's a celebration of Armed Forces Day with fireworks, music by The Salamanders and the U.S. Army Signal Corps Band.

    More >>

  • Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

    Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:22:07 GMT
    Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.

    The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

    More >>

    The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly