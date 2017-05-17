Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Dry Branch Rd. where they found two males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. One of the victims has been identified as 22-year-old Devonte Green of New Ellenton, SC. He was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. after arriving at the hospital. The other injured person has not been identified.

An autopsy of Green is pending at this time. Green, the unidentified injured man and another man were inside a vehicle attempting to leave for work when an unknown suspect fired shots. This is still an ongoing investigation as no suspects have been named. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:27:45 GMT
    Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXGShooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

    Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:22:07 GMT
    Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.

    The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

    More >>

    The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

    More >>

  • SLED investigates Aiken County inmate death

    SLED investigates Aiken County inmate death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:33 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:33:10 GMT
    Aiken County inmate found dead; Source: WFXGAiken County inmate found dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly