Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Dry Branch Rd. where they found two males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. One of the victims has been identified as 22-year-old Devonte Green of New Ellenton, SC. He was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. after arriving at the hospital. The other injured person has not been identified.

An autopsy of Green is pending at this time. Green, the unidentified injured man and another man were inside a vehicle attempting to leave for work when an unknown suspect fired shots. This is still an ongoing investigation as no suspects have been named. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 642-1761.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.