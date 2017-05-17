Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environme - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG. Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference.
The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

Tucker, the former EMA director, says she had to leave "the job she loved" because of constant verbal abuse.
"Everything regarding the latest on Pam Tucker will be talked about," said county commissioner Doug Duncan.

No mention was made of deputy EMA Rusty Welsh, who resigned shortly after Tucker for similar reasons.
Tucker requested eight months of severance pay, which Columbia County Commission has yet to formally vote on or discuss.

Commission remained quiet about the details of the press conference, and Tucker says she was not notified it was happening at all until reached for comment.
"I don't have a clue what they decided in the report, but I know I was truthful," said Tucker.

Tucker spent 18 years with Columbia County's government and 21 with Richmond County before that.
She is running for Commission Chair in 2018, saying her campaign team "knows where the problems are and what it has to do."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Aiken County shooting leaves one dead; one injured

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:27:45 GMT
    Shooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXGShooting in Aiken County leaves one dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

    Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:22:07 GMT
    Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.

    The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

    More >>

    The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

    More >>

  • SLED investigates Aiken County inmate death

    SLED investigates Aiken County inmate death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:33 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:33:10 GMT
    Aiken County inmate found dead; Source: WFXGAiken County inmate found dead; Source: WFXG

    Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly