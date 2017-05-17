Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

Former Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker cited a verbal abuse from County Administrator Scott Johnson as her reason for resigning earlier in the year.; WFXG.

The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference.

The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.

Tucker, the former EMA director, says she had to leave "the job she loved" because of constant verbal abuse.

"Everything regarding the latest on Pam Tucker will be talked about," said county commissioner Doug Duncan.

No mention was made of deputy EMA Rusty Welsh, who resigned shortly after Tucker for similar reasons.

Tucker requested eight months of severance pay, which Columbia County Commission has yet to formally vote on or discuss.

Commission remained quiet about the details of the press conference, and Tucker says she was not notified it was happening at all until reached for comment.

"I don't have a clue what they decided in the report, but I know I was truthful," said Tucker.

Tucker spent 18 years with Columbia County's government and 21 with Richmond County before that.

She is running for Commission Chair in 2018, saying her campaign team "knows where the problems are and what it has to do."

