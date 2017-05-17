Completed reports regarding Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" to release

Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.More >>
The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the reports are set for release during a Monday morning press conference. The press conference is scheduled for 10am at the Columbia County Government Center.More >>
Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night.More >>
Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death. An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night.More >>
Fort Gordon has scheduled Live Fire Training on the southwest portion of the installation. Local communities near the Fort Gordon training complex may hear some live fire in the vicinity of Fort Gordon.More >>
Fort Gordon has scheduled Live Fire Training on the southwest portion of the installation. Local communities near the Fort Gordon training complex may hear some live fire in the vicinity of Fort Gordon.More >>