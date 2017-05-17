Columbia Co. Commission denies Pam Tucker hostile work environment claims after investigation

The full report on the investigation into Tucker's resignation has now been released to the public. Tucker claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment but the board of commissioners disagrees. FOX 54's John Domol gives us a look at the results of the investigation.More >>
The Augusta GreenJackets and the City of North Augusta have announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for their new ballpark, a park of the much-contested Project Jackson, will take place Thursday, May 25 at noon.More >>
The Charlie Norwood V.A Hospital held it's annual VA 2-K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The public was invited to support the homeless veterans in the community by donating toiletries and other supplies.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested suspected arsonist. Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Andra Green on Aiken is charged with three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in connection with four fires that have plagued the Crosland Park neighborhood.More >>
Aiken County authorities along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office have confirmed a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.More >>
