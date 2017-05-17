Columbia Co. Commission denies Pam Tucker hostile work environment claims after investigation

The full report on the investigation into Tucker's resignation has now been released to the public. Tucker claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment but the board of commissioners disagrees.

The investigation into Pam Tucker's "hostile work environment" allegations is finished and the report is out. Inside the report are numerous emails and interviews regarding both Tucker and county administrator Scott Johnson.

Leaders like Vice-Chairman Doug Duncan say these results really canceled each other out. "Pam had a few issues with employees, but you can pick those out. Scott had a few issues with employees. But there was nothing in the whole report--in any way, shape or fashion--that gave the indication of a hostile workplace environment."

According to commission chair Ron Cross, the investigation came down to Johnson getting, quote "overly emotional" in one isolated instance.

Duncan says, "Nobody's perfect and everybody has areas where they can improve. Scott runs a real tight ship. He does a really good job. But, when you're in the public eye, as he is, you just have to watch how you present yourself sometimes."

Johnson was on hand to hear the findings in the report. He told the crowd that the investigation and the popularity of Tucker have ruined his professional reputation.

Ron Cross wasn't a fan of how Tucker handled the situation. "I think you owe it to your employer to come in and say, 'I'm unhappy and I'm definitely going to leave.' Not parade it through the media, particularly social media, hoping to gain a lot of support ahead of time."

Despite that criticism, Duncan saw Tucker as an invaluable part of the county's government. "I begged her not to quit. I said, 'Don't. Let's work this out. We can fix this.' And it just wasn't to be. It's all just really disappointing and we are where we are so we're going to move forward."

Pam Tucker posted a statement to her Facebook page the same day.

