SLED investigates Aiken County inmate death

Aiken County authorities have called in SLED and the Aiken County Coroner's Office to investigate an inmate death.

An inmate housed at the Aiken County Detention Center was found hanging in his cell Tuesday night. 39-year-old Adam Crow was booked earlier that same day for DUI and a number of other charges. Life-saving measures were administered until EMS arrived on scene. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms that Crow was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Crow is said to have been alone in his cell at the time of his death.

SLED has been called in to investigate as part of proper procedure. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.