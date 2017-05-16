New crossfit facility at the YMCA in North Augusta.

The North Augusta YMCA cut the ribbon to its new crossfit addition. The new gym area offers more opportunities for those wanting to try crossfit for the first time and for those who already make it part of their weekly routines.

The Director of the North Augusta YMCA, Amanda Jennings, says "Before we went into this renovation we were crammed for space. We were limited on class times. But now space shouldn't be an issue. "

The added space and equipment will be good for current members. The YMCA is also hoping it attracts new members with all the new space.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.