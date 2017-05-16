New leadership at The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics

The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics is losing four staff members after this year (WFXG)

The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics in Richmond County has been getting a lot of attention lately. And a lot of it has not been reassuring to parents. Rumors have been swirling that something at the school has forced a mass exodus among the staff.

One board member, Wright McCloud, says "We certainly have lost a couple of teachers."

The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics is losing four after this year -- including the principal, a counselor, the academic coach and a board member. McCloud insists these departures are not a reflection of the school. In fact, he says these people left for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, one is likely leaving for better pay. "There is no doubt that as a charter school we pay less than a normal public school."

That apparently did not stop the new interim principal coming to the school. Paula Kamiski is a former Richmond County principle. "I love the idea of being apart of this wonderful school."

Wright McCloud wants those who are concerned to know that the school is facing a bright future. "We look forward to great things next year. We are completely full. We have a waiting list for almost every grade next year."

Some parents say they are not worried about a few staff members moving on. In fact, a charter high school is now in the works. Construction is expected to begin in about two years.



