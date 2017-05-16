Commissioners vote no for In-house demolition program

Fort Gordon has scheduled Live Fire Training on the southwest portion of the installation. Local communities near the Fort Gordon training complex may hear some live fire in the vicinity of Fort Gordon.More >>
The driver killed Monday afternoon when his truck crashed into a home on Old Belair Lane has been identified. Fifty-six-year-old Robert David Rinker was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m. at the scene.More >>
For those in Augusta Mike Padgett highway is known to be a dangerous roadway. That brings the question, are there any changes coming to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians?More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
