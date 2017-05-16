I-20 temporary lane closures for new signage

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers to know about lane closures planned westbound on I-20. This is in Richmond County up to the Columbia County line.

Crews are out there changing signs on existing structures until Thursday May 18th. Crews are expected to cover about a mile a day. Dates, locations, and times are listed below.

Tuesday 5/16, MP 200.40 to 199.40, 9am to 9pm.

Wednesday 5/17, MP 197.00 to 196.10, 9am to 9 pm.

Thursday 5/18, MP 194.90 to 194.00, 9am to 9pm.

