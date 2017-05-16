Lucy Craft Laney Museum 2ND Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

This weekend, Lucy Craft Laney Museum will host its 2nd Annual fundraising golf tournament.

It will be held Saturday, May 20th at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course on Highland Ave. Registration will take place at 6:00 a.m. and go until 7:00 a.m. The tournament will begin at 8:00 a.m. Entry fees are $85 per golfer. On Friday May 19th, a Pairing Reception will be held at the Museum from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.The reception will include live entertainment and a tour of the museum.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support the Lucy Craft Laney Museum's community educational programming and facility maintenance.

