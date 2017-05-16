Lucy Craft Laney Museum 2ND Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

For those in Augusta Mike Padgett highway is known to be a dangerous roadway. That brings the question, are there any changes coming to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians?More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
This weekeND, Lucy Craft Laney Museum will host it's 2nd Annual fundraising golf tournament. It will be held Saturday, May 20th at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course on Highland Ave.More >>
Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight. This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.More >>
The Children's Place had its annual "The Celebrity Waiter Night" fundraiser on May 15. The Children Place program helps kids who have been sexually abused kids. Many companies come together to raise money every year. And their employees volunteer to serve the community at the programs dinner.More >>
