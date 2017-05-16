Burke Co.resurfacing begins on Hwy 56

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers aware of a resurfacing project that's kicking off in Burke County.



It's a 10 mile project that stretches from North of the US-25 Bypass extending to State Route 23. Daily lane closures should be expected for the next few weeks while crews complete some patching, surface treatment, and mainline paving.

Monday they also started patch work on State Route 56. This is all part of the $2 million project that's expected to wrap up this September.

