Columbia County's new sign ordinance could become law tonight

The new rules allow Columbia County businesses to put signs in half of their window space; (WFXG).

Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight.

This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.

That is unless changes are made. If there are any addendums, it would effectively become the first hearing again.

A change made during the first hearing on May 2 was allowing covered-pylon signs, which are essentially narrower monument signs.

This gives county business owners two choices--a covered pylon or monument.

A popular part of the law would legalize window signage. And those can occupy half of a business' window space.

There's good news if you're a business along a major corridor road, too--the square footage of signs can be 25 percent larger.

Roads include Bobby Jones Expressway, North and South Belair, Riverwatch Parkway, Columbia Road, Washington, Flowing Wells, Lewiston, Wrightsboro, William Few Parkway, Davis, Furys Ferry, Baston, and Dyess Parkway.

Another addition--vehicles with ads on them can be parked in front of the respective business instead of hidden in the back.

Columbia County's chamber of commerce and board of commissioners expect the law to pass tonight. Neither foresees any hiccups.

If it passes, it would become law immediately.

That meeting is tonight at 6pm in building 'A' of the government complex.

