Columbia County's new sign ordinance could become law tonight

For those in Augusta Mike Padgett highway is known to be a dangerous roadway. That brings the question, are there any changes coming to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians?More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
This weekeND, Lucy Craft Laney Museum will host it's 2nd Annual fundraising golf tournament. It will be held Saturday, May 20th at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course on Highland Ave.More >>
Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight. This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.More >>
The Children's Place had its annual "The Celebrity Waiter Night" fundraiser on May 15. The Children Place program helps kids who have been sexually abused kids. Many companies come together to raise money every year. And their employees volunteer to serve the community at the programs dinner.More >>
Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight. This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
They're furry and fun, but did you know pets can also make you healthier and happier?More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.More >>
Aunt Jemima is recalling some frozen products nationwide because they may be contaminated with listeria, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has declared the month of May ALS Awareness month in South Carolina. Many people who are living with ALS were on hand this morning as the proclamation was made.More >>
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease.More >>
According to a new survey from WalletHub, South Carolina is among the worst states for children's health care.More >>
