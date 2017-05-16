UPDATE: Victim in Croft Mill Rd. crash identified

The man killed in the single car accident on Monday has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Salvador Garduno of Johnston, SC. The crash happened at 11:44 p.m. Garduno was traveling South on Croft Mill Rd. in Aiken in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when he veered off of the road and struck a tree. He was alone and wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

