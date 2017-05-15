The Children's Place held its annual Celebrity Waiter Night fundraiser

The Children's Place had its annual "The Celebrity Waiter Night" fundraiser on May 15. The Children Place program helps kids who have been sexually abused kids. Many companies come together to raise money every year. And their employees volunteer to serve the community at the programs dinner.

Teresa Russo says for the past six years -- the nuclear company MOX have raised the most money during the event. "I know MOX usually raises between 40 and 55 thousand dollars alone. MOX employees are very generous toward the children place."

The event raises money for the children's physical therapy and mental counseling.



