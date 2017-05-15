How to be prepared for the next cyber attack

Cyber security experts knew this kind of attack, Ransomware, would eventually happen. They also know exactly how to make sure your computer is immune. Ransomware means hackers can take all of your data and charge you to get it back.

"There are some attacks that come in and try to shut you down, others try to come and steal all your data, this is one that tries to do extortion," says Chief Trust Officer for Unisys, Tom Patterson.

It happened in Europe, China, Japan. More than 300,000 computer users and counting fell victim to the Ransomware attack. Experts are calling this the biggest extortion attack in history and Patterson says it could have been avoided. "We absolutely saw this coming and in fact the computer security industry had a patch ready for this back in March. All anyone had to do was patch their system back in March for free and they would've been immune to this."

There hasn't been many reports of users in the United States being affected, but that doesn't mean everyone is in the clear. So how exactly can computer users be prepared when the next wave comes?

"If you're a home user get a thumb drive, pop it in and then you're off and running," says Patterson.

Updating your software makes you less vulnerable for attacks. Patterson says anyone who thinks they're immune should think twice. "They are not free and clear. They need to go out and do a couple of things to make sure they're not going to be affected by the next wave and the next wave. Now that people have figured out how to do this there's going to be more of these coming."

Never save any of your personal information like bank account numbers or social security information to browsers.

