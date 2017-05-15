UPDATE: Man killed in truck vs home crash identified

UPDATE: The driver killed Monday afternoon when his truck crashed into a home on Old Belair Lane has been identified.

Fifty-six-year-old Robert David Rinker was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m. at the scene. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab Thursday for an autopsy to determine whether or not Rinker had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least one person has died after a vehicle ran into a home in Columbia County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4881 Old Belair Lane in Grovetown. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:00 p.m. The coroner is on the scene, but officials were unable to confirm how many people were injured or killed.

This story is still developing. We will update as soon as we have more information.

