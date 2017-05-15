UPDATE: Man killed in truck vs home crash identified

The driver killed Monday afternoon when his truck crashed into a home on Old Belair Lane has been identified. Fifty-six-year-old Robert David Rinker was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m. at the scene.More >>
For those in Augusta Mike Padgett highway is known to be a dangerous roadway. That brings the question, are there any changes coming to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians?More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
This weekeND, Lucy Craft Laney Museum will host it's 2nd Annual fundraising golf tournament. It will be held Saturday, May 20th at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course on Highland Ave.More >>
Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight. This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.More >>
