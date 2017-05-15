Coroner called to truck vs house collision on Old Belair Ln.

At least one person has died after a vehicle ran into a home in Columbia County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4881 Old Belair Lane in Grovetown. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:00 p.m. The coroner is on the scene, but officials were unable to confirm how many people were injured or killed.

This story is still developing. We will update as soon as we have more information.

