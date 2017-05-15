Taliaferro Co. coroner arrested for DUI while responding to fatal accident

A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.More >>
A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.More >>
At least one person has died after a vehicle ran into a home in Columbia County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4881 Old Belair Lane in Grovetown. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:00 p.m.More >>
At least one person has died after a vehicle ran into a home in Columbia County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4881 Old Belair Lane in Grovetown. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:00 p.m.More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.More >>
Graduation is a moment that this student was not sure he would ever experience.More >>
Graduation is a moment that this student was not sure he would ever experience.More >>
On Sunday, May 14, Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Eastbound I-20 near mile marker 149 in Taliaferro County. County Coroner Milton Alexander responded to the scene in his personal vehicle.More >>
On Sunday, May 14, Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Eastbound I-20 near mile marker 149 in Taliaferro County. County Coroner Milton Alexander responded to the scene in his personal vehicle.More >>