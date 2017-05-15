Taliaferro Co. coroner arrested for DUI while responding to fata - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Taliaferro Co. coroner arrested for DUI while responding to fatal accident

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Milton Alexander (source: Wilkes County Sheriff's Office) Milton Alexander (source: Wilkes County Sheriff's Office)
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Taliaferro County Coroner Milton Alexander was arrested over the weekend after allegedly responding to an accident scene while intoxicated.

On Sunday, May 14, Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Eastbound I-20 near mile marker 149 in Taliaferro County. County Coroner Milton Alexander responded to the scene in his personal vehicle. The GSP trooper on the scene suspected Alexander to be under the influence of alcohol and administered a field sobriety test, which Alexander failed. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to officials, Alexander was charged with driving under the influence and booked into the Wilkes County jail.

