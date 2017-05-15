UPDATE: Richmond Hill Rd. W shooting victim identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Richmond Hill Rd. W shooting victim identified

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Rodney Donquail Ivey (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Rodney Donquail Ivey (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Cedar Grove apartments sign (WFXG) Cedar Grove apartments sign (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The victim killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Richmond Hill Road West has been identified as eighty-one-year-old Armand L. Peck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m. Investigators say he was shot at least once.

UPDATE: Rodney Ivey is in custody. He was captured Monday afternoon.

Investigators say Ivey is responsible for three separate shooting incidents in Augusta, all on the same day. Deputies were called out to 526 Richmond Hill Road West, where a sixteen-year-old victim had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, another shooting was reported on the 1100 block of Peters Road. The victim in that shooting was also hospitalized. Then, later that afternoon, a deadly shooting was reported on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West.

Investigators say they have reason to believe that all three shootings are connected.

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has identified the man wanted in connection with two assaults: one was a shooting that happened at Cedar Grove Apartments, and the other an assault on the 1100 block of Peters Road in the Allen Homes Housing area. Both incidents happened Monday.

The suspect is identified as thirty-one-year-old Rodney Donquail Ivey. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and no shirt, driving a gray Hyundai sedan. Ivey is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information on Ivey's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Daniel Madden, Sergeant Paul Godden, or any on-duty Violent Crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a teenager that happened Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the department says deputies responded to 526 Richmond Hill Road West in Cedar Grove Apartments at around 9:04 a.m. on May 15. The complex is off Deans Bridge Road near Wheeless Road.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a man who goes by the name “Red.” He’s a black man in his thirties and walks with a cane. Despite the cane, he’s known to move quickly. If you saw someone matching that description in the area on Monday morning, please call the sheriff’s office.

We’ve learned the victim is a sixteen-year-old boy. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Editor's note: It was initially reported by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office that this shooting happened at 517 Richmond Hill Road West in Cedar Ridge Apartments. The sheriff's office later issued a correction, stating that the shooting happened at Cedar Grove Apartments, which is across the street from Cedar Ridge. The sheriff's office's Public Information Office apologizes for any inconvenience.

