CORRECTION: Teen hurt in shooting at Cedar Grove apartments in A - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

CORRECTION: Teen hurt in shooting at Cedar Grove apartments in Augusta

Cedar Grove apartments sign (WFXG) Cedar Grove apartments sign (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a teenager that happened Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the department says deputies responded to 526 Richmond Hill Road West in Cedar Grove Apartments at around 9:04 a.m. on May 15. The complex is off Deans Bridge Road near Wheeless Road.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a man who goes by the name “Red.” He’s a black man in his thirties and walks with a cane. Despite the cane, he’s known to move quickly. If you saw someone matching that description in the area on Monday morning, please call the sheriff’s office.

We’ve learned the victim is a sixteen-year-old boy. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Editor's note: It was initially reported by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office that this shooting happened at 517 Richmond Hill Road West in Cedar Ridge Apartments. The sheriff's office later issued a correction, stating that the shooting happened at Cedar Grove Apartments, which is across the street from Cedar Ridge. The sheriff's office's Public Information Office apologizes for any inconvenience.

