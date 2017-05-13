Cancer survivor throws the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.

A cancer survivor throws the first pitch at this year's Pink in the Park game. Barbara Lowe is a volunteer with the American Cancer society.

She is a two time breast cancer survivor and she got to represent breast cancer survivors as she threw the first pitch at the GreenJackets game.

But Lowe says she wants to pitch some advice. "To all women out there -- forty and over -- make sure you get your mammograms every year."

Those close to Lowe say she is dedicated in the fight against cancer and to helping her community.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.