Stamp Out Hunger 25th Anniversary

On May 13, Stamp Out Hunger celebrated it's 25th anniversary. The community was asked to leave a bag of food at their mailboxes for letter carriers to deliver to post offices. Volunteers at the post offices loaded bags into Golden Harvest trucks to be take to Faith Food Factory.

Volunteer, Ashley Siler, says it was a good turn out. "Our partners -- food pantries and soup kitchens -- all across our thirty county service area will get this food to distribute it out to those in need."

Organizers are thankful for the community's help.

