Navy Veteran's journey to graduation day

At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The sheriff's office says they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Smart Gas at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.More >>
Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12.More >>
