Navy Veteran's journey to graduation day

More than 800 students graduated from Augusta University Friday. One of those graduates, a retired army veteran who says this moment was one he was looking forward to for more than five years.

Each picture taken will be a reminder of how far that students journey was. Memories that will last a lifetime. For one student, it's a feeling he was unsure if he would ever experience

"This is excitement a little bit of anxiousness to get it over with to get that paper in my hand," says Senior Jeremiah Butler.

While others will walk across stage, this army veteran will be rolling in his wheelchair. Butler, who was a Private First Class in 2003 suffered a spinal injury one year after enlisting.

"The injury itself was a challenge itself, but I think it's prepared me for other challenges along in life," he says.

The first challenge was getting used to his wheelchair. After several years of rehabbing he wanted to take on something else, earning a college degree.

"School in it of itself has been its own challenge outside of the injury," Butler says.

For this Music Education Major, he thanks his community, parents, and friends for sticking with him through the up's and downs. "I have had a few offers to teach, So I'm not sure if I want to go directly into teaching or If I want to go ahead and go back to the Masters Program."

But Samuel says whichever journey lies ahead, he'll be more than ready.

