Thomson Football Players walk out of practice

Not 24 hours after the McDuffie Board of Education voted to suspend Coach Rob Ridings for 10 days without pay, more than half of football team walked out of practice Friday.

There are allegations he was bullying a 14-year-old. Students say they don't want to play for a bully.

"I seen a couple of guys start a meeting over Coach Ridings over who wants to stay and who wants to leave and most of the people wanted to leave and most of the people wanted to leave because who wants to be treated unfair," says one student.

People showed up to voice their concerns on both sides at Thursday's board meeting. "He's a good man. He's got 19 scholarships for kids since he's been here," says supporter, Ralph Starling.

But after Friday's action, some students are saying it's only a matter of time before you see other students stand up. "It isn't just the football team there are other students as well that has been affected by his actions, it's going piece by piece so it's going to take the football team to take the stand, then probably another sport, maybe the whole student body who knows."

