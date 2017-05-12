Thomson YMCA grand opening this weekend - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Thomson YMCA grand opening this weekend

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Thomson YMCA grand opening; Source: WFXG Thomson YMCA grand opening; Source: WFXG
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

Thomson, GA is getting a new YMCA!

The Thomson Family YMCA will be having their grand opening May 13th. It will be at  521 Hill St and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a flag raising ceremony at 10:15 a.m. and a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. There will be tours and the celebration is open to the public.

If there is inclement weather, all activities will be moved indoors to the dance studio.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thomson YMCA grand opening this weekend

    Thomson YMCA grand opening this weekend

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-12 16:03:05 GMT
    Thomson YMCA grand opening; Source: WFXGThomson YMCA grand opening; Source: WFXG

    Thomson, GA is getting a new YMCA! The Thomson Family YMCA will be having their grand opening May 13th. It will be at  521 Hill St and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

    More >>

    Thomson, GA is getting a new YMCA! The Thomson Family YMCA will be having their grand opening May 13th. It will be at  521 Hill St and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Thomson homicide victim identified

    UPDATE: Thomson homicide victim identified

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:20:40 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting in Thomson Thursday night. According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thomson police were dispatched to Kennedy Circle for reports of shots being fired in the area.

    More >>

    Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting in Thomson Thursday night. According to the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thomson police were dispatched to Kennedy Circle for reports of shots being fired in the area.

    More >>

  • Happening today: Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta

    Happening today: Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:38:29 GMT

    Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant  in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12th.

    More >>

    Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it. The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant  in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly