Thomson YMCA grand opening this weekend

Thomson, GA is getting a new YMCA!

The Thomson Family YMCA will be having their grand opening May 13th. It will be at 521 Hill St and the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a flag raising ceremony at 10:15 a.m. and a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. There will be tours and the celebration is open to the public.

If there is inclement weather, all activities will be moved indoors to the dance studio.

