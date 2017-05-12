Parents weigh alternative methods to treat ADHD

ADHD is a growing diagnosis in many school aged children. And as parents deal with the diagnosis, the biggest question they are faced with is whether they should medicate their kids or not.

Fox 54's Alissa Holmes takes a deeper look into the drug dilemma.

“I was frustrated and I would get angry at him thinking he was defying me and just not being obedient and following directions. But now I see that its not his fault,” said Kristen Schlagel.



Schlagel’s nine year old son was recently diagnosed with ADHD. An upbeat boy on the go…who just seemed to struggle staying on task.

“When I would say go upstairs brush your teeth and get into bed and you know he’s just standing in the bathroom looking in the mirror,” said Schlagel

ADHD affects about 11% of children. Especially boys. Kids with ADHD struggle with inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity.

Schlagel says her sons poor performance in school is what prompted her to look into a diagnosis.

“This past year it got to the point to where I said lets go to the doctor… we’ve just noticed a constant problem keeping him on task and focused without having to be corrected.”

After a visit to the doctor and an evaluation from teachers, the diagnosis came rather quickly but the real debate was whether she would medicate her son.

“We said minimal, we were very skeptical about the medication.”

Dr. Dale Peeples is a Child and adolescent professor at Augusta University and he says most parents have a tough time making the call.

“Most families have heavily weighed this decision…families still struggling with a decision on what will happen long term,” said Dr. Peeples.

He says that medication is the golden standard of treatment in the U.S but it isn’t the only option. A lot of the diagnosis is made in the classroom and that’s where a lot of the alternative treatment takes place.

Elisa Holley is a teacher who is putting these options to use.

“In addition to medication, teachers are implementing strategies into their classrooms like this bouncing sitting ball that’ll keep kids from fidgeting in the classroom,” said Dr. Peeples.

Ms. Holley also has a number of fidgets, and gadgets that she says helps kids get the wiggles out.

“It seems to help them while they just sit at their desk and they can do something with their hands,” said Elisa Holley.

“Schools can try to tailor the learning environment to minimize distractions and give the child the chance to get up and move around. To work around any of those shortcomings," said Dr. Peeples.

However, Schlagel says medication has made the biggest change and teachers noticed immediately.

“Two weeks later I get a text from Ms Holley saying what happened John he’s like a whole new kid.“

Dr. Peeples says parents should seriously consider the combination of both treatments for the best interest of the child.

“If the medication can take a child from barely passing to making a’s and b’s really enjoying school then it really could change the trajectory of their life,” said Dr. Peeples.

