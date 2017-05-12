Future of Plant Vogtle construction hinges on new agreement

Stakeholders are meeting with Westinghouse and Toshiba in an effort to keep construction going at Plant Vogtle; WFXG.

The current interim assessment agreement to keep construction going during a Westinghouse bankruptcy ends today.

Georgia Power, along with the state's public service commission, have been working with Westinghouse and Toshiba in an effort to keep construction at Units three and four going.

The announcement could mean bad news for any number of the 6,000 construction workers at Plant Vogtle.

A representative for Georgia Power in Atlanta tells FOX 54 that all of the options are on the table.

Construction could continue unabated through a new interim assessment agreement, they could finish one reactor and not the other, or cease construction at Units three and four altogether.

The most recent completion dates for the two reactors are December 2019 and September 2020.

Those date estimates were made prior to Westinghouse's bankruptcy.

Parent company Toshiba, which is not bankrupt, is being held responsible for Westinghouse's obligations.

New schedule and cost to complete analyses are being conducted, though no timeline is available on when those will be finished.

And depending on what sort of agreement is reached today, if any, they may fade into obscurity.

With regard to jobs being on the line today, the same representative at Georgia Power said, "We'll just have to wait for the result of negotiations."

The status on any new interim assessment agreement is expected to release Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.