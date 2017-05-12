Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it.

The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12. They’ve got tons of prizes and giveaways planned including free pizza for a year for one person, braves tickets and thirty Your Pie Tumblers.

Your Pie sells brick oven pizzas and customers can build their own pizza with their down-the-line format. The new restaurant is located at 434 Georgia Avenue, Suite 101. This is the first Your Pie restaurant to come to the CSRA.

If you want to be in the drawing for any of the prizes being given away you need to register online. The grand opening festivities start at 11:00 a.m. The winners will be announced on the restaurant's Facebook page.

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:37 PM EDT
    At around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, officers from the Louisville Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Jefferson Hospital on Peachtree Street in Louisville. The 911 caller told dispatch that a man with a gun was inside the hospital.

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:33 PM EDT
    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The sheriff's office says they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the Smart Gas at 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:46 PM EDT

