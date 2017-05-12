Your Pie grand opening in North Augusta

Pizza lovers rejoice! This is good news any way you slice it.

The grand opening for Your Pie, a new pizza restaurant in North Augusta is happening Friday, May 12. They’ve got tons of prizes and giveaways planned including free pizza for a year for one person, braves tickets and thirty Your Pie Tumblers.

Your Pie sells brick oven pizzas and customers can build their own pizza with their down-the-line format. The new restaurant is located at 434 Georgia Avenue, Suite 101. This is the first Your Pie restaurant to come to the CSRA.

If you want to be in the drawing for any of the prizes being given away you need to register online. The grand opening festivities start at 11:00 a.m. The winners will be announced on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.